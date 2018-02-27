SABATON Live In Grand Rapids, Michigan - Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Sabaton have united with Kreator for the ultimate North American co-headlining trek. The 24-date tour concludes at Jannus Landing in Tampa, Florida on March 10th. Sabaton have posted video of their performance from last night, February 26th, at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, MI. Watch below:

Remaining tour dates are listed below.

February

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

4 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL