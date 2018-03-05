SABATON Live In Huntington, New York - Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Sabaton have united with Kreator for the ultimate North American co-headlining trek. The 24-date tour concludes at Jannus Landing in Tampa, Florida on March 10th. Sabaton have posted video of their performance from last night, March 4th, at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Watch below:

Remaining tour dates are listed below.

March

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL