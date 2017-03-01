SABATON - Live In Moscow 2016 Documentary Available

Sabaton performed in Moscow, Russia on December 11th, 2016 and the show was documented by Russia's Classic Rock magazine. Check out the clip below, which features interview and live footage.

Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl will miss a few shows on the band's European tour while he returns how to await the imminent birth of his first child with Nighwish singer, Floor Jansen.

Hannes has issued the following: “Hello Everyone! Time has come for me to travel homewards for a short while to be with and for my family, home in the north. My family on the road will have the miles pass underneath the busses and trucks as usual and the show will go on!

“So, I hereby introduce you to a dear friend of ours: Daniel Sjögren (Twilight Force, Bloodbound)! He is the sweetest of dudes and an excellent drummer! He was kind enough to help us out and will sit on my drum throne for a few shows until I’m back with my road family, brothers and sisters all over the world again!

“Daniel has been rehearsing with Hannes and the Band for the last four weeks.

“I’m a bit jealous of all you guys who’s going to see him kill it every night:) Please give him your awesome warm “Sabaton Battalion” support, have fun and I’m looking forward to seeing you all very soon again!”

Find Sabaton’s live itinerary at this location.