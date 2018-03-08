SABATON Live In Silver Spring, Maryland - Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Sabaton have united with Kreator for the ultimate North American co-headlining trek. The 24-date tour concludes at Jannus Landing in Tampa, Florida on March 10th. Sabaton have posted video of their performance from last night, March 7th, at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. Watch below:

Remaining tour dates are listed below.

March

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL