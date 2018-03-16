SABATON Post New Vlog - Videogaming, Skydiving, And Shooting Guns"

In the latest Sabaton vlog, bassist Pär Sundström tests the big LED screen and plays some World Of Tanks on stage. During a day off from the North American tour, the band members head in different directions; some went shooting, while Pär jumped out of an airplane.

Sabaton have since wrapped up their North American tour, and posted video of the final show, at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Watch below:

The band recently uploaded the vlog below, stating: "Follow Sabaton as we travel down the East Coast and explore Philadelphia, The USS New Jersey, and Secret Rooms hidden within a special venue. And including our first show in Boston."