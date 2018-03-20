SABATON Post New Vlog: Wrapping Up The North American Tour 2018

Sabaton have uploaded a new vlog, stating: "As we wrap up our tour in Atlanta, some pranks go down. Who’s firing the cannon for these pranks? And who is in the crosshairs? Is anyone really safe? Thank you everyone for watching and rocking out with us at our shows! We hope to see you again USA and Canada!"

Sabaton recently released a video for their cover of Manowar's "Kingdom Come".

Said the band: "Remember our visit at Warhorse Studios in Prague last spring? Their video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance has now been released and we congratulate them to many #1's in many countries! They seemed to remember our visit as well, and we now finally have a really cool video for our version of ”Kingdom Come" by Manowar. What do you think?"