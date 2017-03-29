SABATON Receive Gold And Platinum Awards For The Last Stand And Heroes Albums; Photo

Sweden’s Sabaton is currently touring the world in support of their latest studio record, The Last Stand, The band was recently honored with new plaques for their impressive album sales: The Last Stand achieved Gold in the band's homeland Sweden and in Poland. The previous studio album, Heroes, was Platinum-certified in Sweden. On March 4th, the band had already been honored with golden plaques for The Last Stand's sales in the Czech Republic at Tipsport Arena, Prague.

Bass player Pär Sundström commented: "This is a proof of two things, first that we are still able to make music that fans wanna listen to and second that we have fantastic fans who really care. Sure, the current tour is called The Last Tour, but as long as it is going like this we'll be going strong for a long time."

Sabaton will kick off the North American leg of The Last Tour headlining trek in April. The band will be joined by symphonic metal group Leaves’ Eyes and heavy power metal onslaught/labelmates Battle Beast.

Tickets and VIP packs are available now via Sabaton.net.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

21 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda (Sold Out)

26 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Sold Out)

10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore