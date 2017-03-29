SABATON Receive Gold And Platinum Awards For The Last Stand And Heroes Albums; Photo
March 29, 2017, an hour ago
Sweden’s Sabaton is currently touring the world in support of their latest studio record, The Last Stand, The band was recently honored with new plaques for their impressive album sales: The Last Stand achieved Gold in the band's homeland Sweden and in Poland. The previous studio album, Heroes, was Platinum-certified in Sweden. On March 4th, the band had already been honored with golden plaques for The Last Stand's sales in the Czech Republic at Tipsport Arena, Prague.
Bass player Pär Sundström commented: "This is a proof of two things, first that we are still able to make music that fans wanna listen to and second that we have fantastic fans who really care. Sure, the current tour is called The Last Tour, but as long as it is going like this we'll be going strong for a long time."
Sabaton will kick off the North American leg of The Last Tour headlining trek in April. The band will be joined by symphonic metal group Leaves’ Eyes and heavy power metal onslaught/labelmates Battle Beast.
Tickets and VIP packs are available now via Sabaton.net.
Tour dates:
April
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
21 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - New England Metal & Hardcore Festival
23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda (Sold Out)
26 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
May
1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Sold Out)
10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore