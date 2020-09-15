SABATON Release New Building Block Video For "The Future Of Warfare"

September 15, 2020, 43 minutes ago

SABATON Release New Building Block Video For "The Future Of Warfare"

On September 15, 1916, The Battle of Flers-Courcelette began. Sabaton pay tribute to this battle with a very unique video created using... building blocks! Watch the new clip below:

Sabaton’s latest album, The Great War, was released in 2019 and it hit the #1 in the charts in various countries including Germany, Switzerland and Sweden. The record has been lauded by fans and critics since its debut on worldwide charts last summer.



