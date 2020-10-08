SABATON Release "Night Witches" (Animated Story Video)

Sabaton have released a new animated video clip for their song "Night Witches", that was created in collaboration with Yarn Hub. Watch below.

Pär Sundström comments: “I first came into contact with Yarn Hub when a fan recommended a video that was connected to one of our songs and I was impressed by the emotions Yarn Hub delivers in their videos. When Yarn Hub asked if they could feature our singer Joakim in a small cameo I said yes instantly and thought it added such a nice touch to the episode about T.E Lawrence. After that we started to discuss if we could do something together and the idea of 'Night Witches' was born. It was impossible not to become emotional when I saw the animated short film for the first time. This is a different way of telling these stories, but what a fantastic way! Enjoy it friends, this is something special.”

Yarn Hub comments: “Working with Sabaton started when we got permission to do a cameo of Joakim at the grave of Lawrence of Arabia. We're all long time Sabaton fans as they really capture with passion the epic moments of history. Seeing there was no official video for 'Night Witches', we reached out with an idea to the Sabaton management team and graciously were given permission to do a collaboration.

"To be entrusted to do this was a huge honor. In this story we try and capture the hardship that these young women had to overcome and their journey through sacrifice and bravery to become respected by all.... even their enemies. Working with Sabaton's original music was really daunting. For a 7 minute video, playing the original music on loop wasn't going to effectively narrate the entire story, so we wrote some additional music to "extend" the 'Night Witches'. Often for us it's difficult to do a long battle scene with narration, so in this video to use the unadulterated Sabaton music for the battle was an absolute gift.“

About Yarn Hub: Yarn Hub is a small group of artists, animators and musicians that want to make history videos that make you feel a connection to the people in the story. They strive to animate them in a way that honors the epicness of history, rather than just listing facts. That means original artwork, animation and writing and performing original music in their videos. They have transformed their style since starting out in just 2019 moving from 2D into what is 3D but with a 2D feel. They are not looking to do photo realism but they are trying to tell stories that convey meaning and emotion as much as they can within the limits of their style.