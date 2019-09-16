SABATON Release Official Lyric Video For "Bismarck"

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for the song "Bismarck", along with this message:

"79 years ago today, Bismarck left Hamburg to begin sea trials in Kiel Bay. Today we reveal the official lyric Video for 'Bismarck' which includes behind the scenes footage from the recording of the music video, plus exclusive pictures taken from our personal galleries."

The official music video for "Bismarck" can be seen below:

Sabaton performs next on October 4 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Tallee Savage)