SABATON Release Recap Video From Reload Festival 2019

Sabaton have shared the video below, offering highlights from the band's appearance at Germany's Reload Festival 2019 back in August.

Sabaton performs next on October 4 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Sabaton's new album, The Great War, is out now. Details below.

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

"Great War" video:

"The Red Baron" lyric video:

“Fields Of Verdun” video:

"Bismarck" video: