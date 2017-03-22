SABATON Releases Teaser Video For North American Leg Of The Last Tour

Sweden’s Sabaton will kick off the North American leg of The Last Tour headlining trek in just under one month. The band is touring in support of their eighth album, The Last Stand. Sabaton will be joined by symphonic metal group Leaves’ Eyes and heavy power metal onslaught/labelmates Battle Beast.

Today, the band posted a new tour teaser video – if you’ve never witnessed Sabaton live, make sure to take a sneak peek at the grandiose, epic onslaught that is the Sabaton live experience. Watch below.

The Last Tour will kick-off on April 20th at The Trocadero in Philadelphia, PA and visit over 25 cities, with more dates to be added. Tickets and VIP packs are available now via Sabaton.net.

Tour dates:

April

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

21 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda (Sold Out)

26 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec

27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

May

1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Sold Out)

10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore