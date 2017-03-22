SABATON Releases Teaser Video For North American Leg Of The Last Tour
March 22, 2017, an hour ago
Sweden’s Sabaton will kick off the North American leg of The Last Tour headlining trek in just under one month. The band is touring in support of their eighth album, The Last Stand. Sabaton will be joined by symphonic metal group Leaves’ Eyes and heavy power metal onslaught/labelmates Battle Beast.
Today, the band posted a new tour teaser video – if you’ve never witnessed Sabaton live, make sure to take a sneak peek at the grandiose, epic onslaught that is the Sabaton live experience. Watch below.
The Last Tour will kick-off on April 20th at The Trocadero in Philadelphia, PA and visit over 25 cities, with more dates to be added. Tickets and VIP packs are available now via Sabaton.net.
Tour dates:
April
20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero
21 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - New England Metal & Hardcore Festival
23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda (Sold Out)
26 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec
27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom
30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall
May
1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon (Sold Out)
10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall
18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore