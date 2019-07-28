SABATON's PÄR SUNDSTROM Reveals Favourite Bass Players (Video)

In the clip below, Sabaton bassist Pär Sundstrom reveals his favourite bass players.

According to an update from Nuclear Blast, Sabaton's new album, The Great War, has landed at #1 on the official German charts. It was released a week ago.

The band has issued the following statement:

"From denial to the top. The story of Sabaton in Germany started with a distributor who refused to release our first album, Primo Victoria, because they considered Sabaton to be too controversial for the German music industry. Today YOU proved them all wrong. Thank you German fans for being so damn loyal all these years."

The Great War is available in various formats:

- CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

- CD (Album Edition)

- 2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

- 3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

"Great War" video:

"The Red Baron" lyric video:

“Fields Of Verdun” video:

"Bismarck" video: