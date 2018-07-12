SABATON's "The Last Stand" Gets The Swing Treatment From THE BOMBSHELL BELLES; Video

The new video below features The Bombshell Belles with a swing version of Sabaton's "The Last Stand", the title track of the band's 2016 album.

Sabaton recently released a lyric video for "Winged Hussars", a track from The Last Stand album. Watch the clip below:

Sabaton Open Air 2018 takes place August 15th - 19th in Falun, Sweden. Acts on the bill include The Darkness, Sepultura, Powerwolf, and many more. Details here.