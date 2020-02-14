SABATON Share Official Lyric Video For "The Attack Of The Dead Men"

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for "The Attack Of The Dead Men", a track from their album, The Great War. Watch the clip below.

Historic fact: During the Battle of Osowiec Fortress in 1915, German Field Marshal Paul Von Hindenburg ordered the bombardment of the fortress with an artillery barrage of chlorine gas to eradicate the 900 Russian defenders. After the bombardment 7,000 German soldiers advanced upon the fortress expecting little to no resistance when 100 disfigured Russians, coughing up blood and pieces of their own lungs, surprised the Germans with a counter-charge. The zombie-like Russians opened fire and attacked the Germans with affixed bayonets causing mass panic and forced the Germans to flee back into their own traps inflicting more casualties. The remaining Russian defenders who survived the gas attacks seized the opportunity to raze the fortress and withdraw while the Germans hesitated. "The Attack Of The Dead Men" spawned German legends about unkillable Russian soldiers rising from the dead to fight.

Sabaton recently issued Episode 4 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "In Episode 4 of The Great Tour vlogs, Hannes takes you on a tour inside the tour buses and explains how useful it is having his face on 7 big trucks. Tommy, Chris and Hannes show you some heavy work out exercises, a bit before Chris manages to burn his hand during the show... The 3 of them also compete at a Pokerdice game - can you guess who wins? The band also receives a Sold Out Award from König Pilsener Arena, they play Sportpaleis, the biggest indoor Arena in Europe, plus they deliver 4 fantastic shows in Leipzig, Frankfurt, Oberhausen and Antwerp!"

Upcoming tour dates:

February

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Tickets and more info here.