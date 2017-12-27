SABATON Streaming Video Recap Of First Ever Headlining Concert In Turkey

Sabaton has released a video recap of their first ever headlining concert in Istanbul, Turkey, which was held on December 16th at Uniq.

Sabaton are uniting with German thrash titans and label mates Kreator for the ultimate North American co-headlining trek. The 24-date tour kicks off on Thursday, February 8th at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona and will make stops in Los Angeles, Montreal, and Philadelphia before concluding at Jannus Landing in Tampa, Florida on March 10th.

Sabaton's Par Sundström comments, "We are excited to return to American grounds after the last successful tour. Teaming up with our friends in Kreator, we are able to play larger venues which allows us to bring a bigger production than we ever brought into America."

Kreator's Mille Petrozza states, “Hordes! We return back to North America alongside the mighty Sabaton! It’s a true European invasion and we can’t wait to be back! We’re looking forward to sharing this bill with Sabaton and playing our full headline set for Kreator fans old and new”.

Tour dates:

February

8 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

9 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

10 - The UC Theater - San Francisco, CA

12 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR

13 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

14 - The Vogue Theater - Vancouver, BC

16 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

17 - The Palace - Calgary, AB

19 - Revolution - Boise, ID

21 - The Gothic Theater - Denver, CO

22 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

23 - The Myth - Minneapolis, MN

24 - Orpheum - Madison, WI

26 - 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

27 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

March

1 - The Phoenix - Toronto, ON

2 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC

3 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

04 - The Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

6 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

7 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

8 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

9 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

10 - Jannus Landing - Tampa, FL