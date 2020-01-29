SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 2

Sabaton have released Episode 2 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Can you guess who wins the Mario Kart race between Joakim and Tommy? And what exactly is Tommy preparing during his cooking challenge? Plus some from the Vienna and Budapest shows."

Upcoming tour dates:

January

30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Tickets and more info here.