SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 2
January 29, 2020, an hour ago
Sabaton have released Episode 2 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Can you guess who wins the Mario Kart race between Joakim and Tommy? And what exactly is Tommy preparing during his cooking challenge? Plus some from the Vienna and Budapest shows."
Upcoming tour dates:
January
30 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena Leipzig
31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
February
1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA
2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
7 - Paris, France - Zénith
8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
Tickets and more info here.