SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 3
February 3, 2020, an hour ago
Sabaton have released Episode 3 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Can you guess the country where Sabaton received a Gold certification for The Great War? Or what is Joakim secretly shooting with Apocalyptica? And who gets injured in the onion chopping competition? On top of all that, Tommy shows off some great' languages skills... And of-course some footage from the fantastic shows in Warsaw, Prague, Berlin and Milan."
Upcoming tour dates:
February
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre
7 - Paris, France - Zénith
8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium
15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
Tickets and more info here.