SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 3

Sabaton have released Episode 3 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Can you guess the country where Sabaton received a Gold certification for The Great War? Or what is Joakim secretly shooting with Apocalyptica? And who gets injured in the onion chopping competition? On top of all that, Tommy shows off some great' languages skills... And of-course some footage from the fantastic shows in Warsaw, Prague, Berlin and Milan."

Upcoming tour dates:

February

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Tickets and more info here.