SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 4

Sabaton have released Episode 4 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "In Episode 4 of The Great Tour vlogs, Hannes takes you on a tour inside the tour buses and explains how useful it is having his face on 7 big trucks. Tommy, Chris and Hannes show you some heavy work out exercises, a bit before Chris manages to burn his hand during the show... The 3 of them also compete at a Pokerdice game - can you guess who wins? The band also receives a Sold Out Award from König Pilsener Arena, they play Sportpaleis, the biggest indoor Arena in Europe, plus they deliver 4 fantastic shows in Leipzig, Frankfurt, Oberhausen and Antwerp!"

Upcoming tour dates:

February

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

Tickets and more info here.