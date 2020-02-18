SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 5: Barcelona, Madrid

Sabaton have released Episode 5 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "In Episode 5 of The Great Tour vlogs, Chris gets personal and answers to a lot of fan questions. If you've ever wondered what is his favorite song to play live, who his idol is, or what tips he would give to an aspiring guitarist, then make sure you do not miss this episode! Plus, Hannes takes you on a production tour inside the arena and introduces you to all the key people who work hard behind the scenes to make all shows happen. On top of that, watch some glimpse from the fantastic shows of the The Great Tour in Barcelona and Madrid!"

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for "The Attack Of The Dead Men", a track from their album, The Great War. Watch the clip below.

Historic fact: During the Battle of Osowiec Fortress in 1915, German Field Marshal Paul Von Hindenburg ordered the bombardment of the fortress with an artillery barrage of chlorine gas to eradicate the 900 Russian defenders. After the bombardment 7,000 German soldiers advanced upon the fortress expecting little to no resistance when 100 disfigured Russians, coughing up blood and pieces of their own lungs, surprised the Germans with a counter-charge. The zombie-like Russians opened fire and attacked the Germans with affixed bayonets causing mass panic and forced the Germans to flee back into their own traps inflicting more casualties. The remaining Russian defenders who survived the gas attacks seized the opportunity to raze the fortress and withdraw while the Germans hesitated. "The Attack Of The Dead Men" spawned German legends about unkillable Russian soldiers rising from the dead to fight.