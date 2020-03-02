SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 6: Paris, London, Amsterdam

Sabaton have released Episode 6 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "In Episode 6 of The Great Tour vlogs Joakim demonstrates some hidden magic skills and Pär is your host and guide in Amsterdam, showing you some of the special effects we use on stage! In London, Sabaton receive a very special award i for something many people didn't think it would ever happen... All of these in Episode 6 of The Great Tour Vlogs. Thank you Paris, London, Amsterdam for 3 fantastic show nights - see for yourself!"

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for "A Ghost In The Trenches", featured on their album, The Great War.

Historic Fact: First Nations’ scout and marksman Francis “Peggy” Pegahmagabow, credited with killing 378 Germans and capturing 300 more, was one of Canada’s most decorated soldiers and the deadliest sniper of World War I. He earned his notoriety in the Second Battle of Ypres where he established his reputation as a sniper and scout infiltrating German trenches, the Second Battle of Passchendaele when he led a lost battalion of reinforcements into position, and the Battle of the Scarpe when he braved heavy machine gun fire to resupply his company with enough ammunition to hold their defensive position. Francis enlisted in August 1914 and stayed until after the war ended in 1919 effectively serving and surviving the entire war before returning home.