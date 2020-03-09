SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 7: Hamburg, Copenhagen

Sabaton have released Episode 7 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Joakim, Par, Hannes, Tommy and Chris all sit down individually and tell us how they started their music journey.. And this is just a sneak peek of what is coming later. Plus, Tommy decided to show us his badminton skills! "

Sabaton have released an official lyric video for "A Ghost In The Trenches", featured on their album, The Great War.

Historic Fact: First Nations’ scout and marksman Francis “Peggy” Pegahmagabow, credited with killing 378 Germans and capturing 300 more, was one of Canada’s most decorated soldiers and the deadliest sniper of World War I. He earned his notoriety in the Second Battle of Ypres where he established his reputation as a sniper and scout infiltrating German trenches, the Second Battle of Passchendaele when he led a lost battalion of reinforcements into position, and the Battle of the Scarpe when he braved heavy machine gun fire to resupply his company with enough ammunition to hold their defensive position. Francis enlisted in August 1914 and stayed until after the war ended in 1919 effectively serving and surviving the entire war before returning home.