SABATON - The Great Tour 2020 Vlog, Episode 8: Gothenburg, Stockholm, Oslo

Sabaton have released Episode 8 of their ongoing The Great Tour Vlog, stating: "Are you ready to get some goosebumps? Then watch what happened when 'En Livstid i Krig' was performed in Gothenburg. In Stockholm we received an award for half a billion Spotify streams in Sweden, and during our last show in Oslo you get to find out what a "boom boom" is. This was an amazing tour - thank you all for coming and for making all these shows unforgettable!"

The Sabaton History Channel recentlyreleased Episode 058 - "The Price Of A Mile" - The Battle Of Passchendaele.

A message states: "So tell me what's the price of a mile? The Battle of Passchendaele in 1917 is often remembered as a dismal and dreadful campaign. Fighting over endless mud, waterlogged shell-holes and unrecognizable, bombed out ground, the battle became a slog where everybody was just miserable. Hundreds of thousands of men became casualties for the advance of a handful of miles."