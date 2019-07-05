SABATON - The Great War Album Stories, Part 3; Video

Sabaton are set to release their new album, The Great War, on July 19 via Nuclear Blast. Today the band reveals the third album trailer, in which Joakim Broden and Pär Sundström talk about different aspects of the album. Watch all three segments below:

The Great War will be available in various formats:

- CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

- CD (Album Edition)

- 2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

- 180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

- 3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

The Great War tracklisting:

"The Future Of Warfare"

"Seven Pillars Of Wisdom"

"82nd All The Way"

"The Attack Of The Dead Men"

"Devil Dogs"

"The Red Baron"

"Great War"

"A Ghost In The Trenches"

"Fields Of Verdun"

"The End Of The War To End All Wars"

"In Flanders Fields"

Sabaton will make their triumphant return to North American this fall for The Great Tour. The headline excursion will feature support from special guest Hammerfall, and will begin in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on October 4 and will end in Silver Spring, MD on November 3.

Says Sabaton: “North America, prepare for a Swedish invasion! We will reach your shores in early October with our new album The Great War, a bigger production than before & the templars of steel in Hammerfall as special guests! Get ready for a damn good dose of Swedish heavy metal!”

Sabaton's trek to North America coincides with the band’s upcoming 20th Anniversary and their highly-anticipated ninth full-length record, The Great War, which will be released on July 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Keeping with their tradition of metallic battle hymns about the feats of man in wartime, the new record will be a concept album dedicated entirely to the World War I.

Tour dates:

October

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

5 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

6 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

8 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

16 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theater

18 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

19 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

26 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

29 - Toronto, on - The Danforth Music Hall

30 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

November

1 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

2 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

3 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Sabaton have also announced their European tour dates for The Great Tour, with fellow Swedes Amaranthe and Finnish cello rockers Apocalyptica supporting.

"It is with great anticipation that we can finally reveal that The Great Tour is also coming to arenas in Europe. I wish it was already January the 17th and we entered the stage at Hallenstadion in Zürich, but time will pass quickly," announces Pär Sundstöm and adds: "You know by now how much we care about the bands we choose to bring with us on tour, this is no exception. Amaranthe is a rising star on the metal sky bringing such energy and passion rarely seen on stage and will open the evening. After that comes the big surprise for a lot of people who are not familiar with the cello rock band Apocalyptica, but trust us that their emotional show will definitively create magic in the arenas.

Finally, what we are bringing, except for our biggest touring production we ever did… is a promise to deliver a show that you never could imagine and the biggest announcement regarding this tour is still to come."

Tour dates:

January

17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyer-Halle

19 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

21 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

24 - Warsaw, Poland - Arena COS Torwar

25 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

28 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

31 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - König-Pilsener-ARENA

2 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

5 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

7 - Paris, France - Zénith

8 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Scandinavium

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

16 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum