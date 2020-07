Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Sabaton. The track "To Hell And Back" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklist:

"To Hell And Back"

"The Last Stand"

"Bismarck"

"The Red Baron"

"Primo Victoria"

"The Lost Battalion"

"Ghost Division"

"Carolus Rex"

"Attero Dominatus"

"The Final Solution"