SABER TIGER Release New Single "Devastation Trail"; Official Music Video Streaming

"Devastation Trail" is Saber Tiger’s latest single and video, taken from their forthcoming album Bystander Effect (Expanded Edition), which will be released via Sliptrick Records on March 13th. Get the single via iTunes, or Amazon, and watch a video for the track below.

Through some of their heaviest and most aggressive riff work, the track tells the story of internet trolls who target their messages of jealousy and hatred towards entertainers and other talented people. A subject that is as relevant worldwide as it is in the band’s native of Japan. No sympathy nor subtlety is shown towards the cowardly behaviour of internet trolling.

"Devastation Trail" is written by guitarist and founding member Akihito Kinoshita with lyrics by Fubito Endo, whose current resume also includes lyrics for legendary Japanese heavy metal band Anthem.

Pre-order your copy of Bystander Effect (Expanded Edition) here.

Tracklisting:

"Dying Breed"

"Sin Eater"

"Act Of Heroism"

"Dreadout"

"One Last Time"

"Just-World Hypothesis"

"What I Used To Be"

"Shameless"

"An Endless End: Another Time"

"Devastation Trail"

"Afterglow"

"Ship Of Theseus"

"First Class Fool"

"Sin Eater" (2013 Demo)

"What I Used To Be" (2013 Demo)

"Devastation Trail" video:

"Sin Eater" video:

Saber Tiger are:

Takenori Shimoyama - Vocals

Akihito Kinoshita - Guitar

Yasuharu Tanaka - Guitar

asuhiro Mizuno - Drums

Hibiki - Bass