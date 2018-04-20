SABER TIGER Release "Sin Eater" Video From Upcoming DVD - Live: Halos And Glare

Japanese heavy metal group Saber Tiger have released an official live video, taken from their forthcoming DVD, Live: Halos And Glare, due for release later in 2018. The featured track is "Sin Eater", which also acts as a great promo for Saber Tiger’s upcoming Eastern European shows.

The band will be taking their Devastation Tour, currently promoting their latest album Bystander Effect (Expanded Edition), for 12 shows touching base in Russia, Ukraine, Latvia and Lithuania. A full listing can be found in the poster below:

Get your copy of Bystander Effect (Expanded Edition) here.

Tracklisting:

"Dying Breed"

"Sin Eater"

"Act Of Heroism"

"Dreadout"

"One Last Time"

"Just-World Hypothesis"

"What I Used To Be"

"Shameless"

"An Endless End: Another Time"

"Devastation Trail"

"Afterglow"

"Ship Of Theseus"

"First Class Fool"

"Sin Eater" (2013 Demo)

"What I Used To Be" (2013 Demo)

"Devastation Trail" video:

"Sin Eater" video: