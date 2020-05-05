SABIENDAS Release Official Video For "Dungeon Keeper"

German death metal outfit Sabiendas will release their new album, Repulsive Transgression, on May 22 via Massacre Records. A video for the new single, "Dungeon Keeper", is streaming below.

The album was mixed and mastered by the band's drummer Toni Merkel. Repulsive Transgression is a catchier, more balanced effort than their previous releases.

Artwork by Björn Lensig:

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“The Human Centipede”

“General Butt Naked”

“Savagery And Bloodthirst”

“Served Cold”

“The Siege”

“The Grey Man”

“Zombified”

“Divine Manhunt”

“Dungeon Keeper”

