SABIENDAS – “Savagery And Bloodthirst” Single Streaming

February 19, 2020, 24 minutes ago

Germany death metal outfit Sabiendas will release their new album, Repulsive Transgression, on April 24 via Massacre Records. New single, "Savagery And Bloodthirst", is streaming below.

The album was mixed and mastered by the band's drummer Toni Merkel. Repulsive Transgression is a catchier, more balanced effort than their previous releases.

Artwork by Björn Lensig:

Tracklisting:

“Intro”
“The Human Centipede”
“General Butt Naked”
“Savagery And Bloodthirst”
“Served Cold”
“The Siege”
“The Grey Man”
“Zombified”
“Divine Manhunt”
“Dungeon Keeper”

“Savagery And Bloodthirst”:



