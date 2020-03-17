SABIENDAS Streaming New Single “The Siege”

March 17, 2020, 13 minutes ago

SABIENDAS Streaming New Single "The Siege"

Germany death metal outfit Sabiendas will release their new album, Repulsive Transgression, on April 24 via Massacre Records. New single, "The Siege", is streaming below.

The album was mixed and mastered by the band's drummer Toni Merkel. Repulsive Transgression is a catchier, more balanced effort than their previous releases.

Artwork by Björn Lensig:

Tracklisting:

“Intro”
“The Human Centipede”
“General Butt Naked”
“Savagery And Bloodthirst”
“Served Cold”
“The Siege”
“The Grey Man”
“Zombified”
“Divine Manhunt”
“Dungeon Keeper”

"The Siege":

“Savagery And Bloodthirst”:



