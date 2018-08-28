SACRAL RAGE – Beyond Celestial Echoes Details Revealed

Promising Greek speedsters Sacral Rage will release their highly-anticipated sophomore album, Beyond Celestial Echoes, on October 19th via Cruz Del Sur Music. The follow-up to 2015's Illusions In Infinite Void was recorded between Ignite Studios (drums, rhythm guitars) and White Socks Studios (vocals, bass, lead guitars and keyboards) with mixing and mastering being handled by Stamos Koliousis. The album's cover art was created by Dimitar Nikolov.

Comments vocalist Dimitris: "With Illusions, we knew that we had set a high target and that's why we took our time for 'Beyond Celestial Echoes'. Maybe we felt a little bit anxious at the beginning, but now that we almost have the final result in our hands, we know that we did it the way we wanted to. Once 'Illusions' came out, we focused on the promotion of the album and did many gigs around Europe. Also, we didn't want to start writing music right after the release because we believed that the impact of 'Illusions' was too strong at that time and we didn't want to end up writing an identical album. So, after almost a year we started working on our new album in which we added a lot of elements and achieved a result that has the same aura as the previous one, but at the same time, is something different."

The universally positive reception to Illusions... established Sacral Rage as one of European metal's most exciting new thrash outfits. The band's sound is a rare hybrid of technical thrash with classic metal elements, interspersed with the occasional sci-fi flourish. According to Dimitris, it was of utmost importance Sacral Rage continue to push forward while maintaining the core sound they established with Illusions... Appropriately enough, he says fans can expect an album like it was written by members of Annihilator, Crimson Glory, Death, Mercyful Fate and Rush.

"We were always big fans both of the American and European scenes," he notes. "So, we have experimented with keeping the balance between these two worlds. The songs are in the same complex and insane patterns that were before - fans can still expect high-tech metal lunacy. The pounding riffs and the spastic rhythms are all there. But, we have also embodied more of the feeling and melodies of the European scene. We have also searched within the core of our influences and added more of the '70s prog rock elements and general vibe of that era."

Dimitris says Sacral Rage (who are rounded out by guitarist Marios, bassist Spyros and drummer Vagelis) have a unique chemistry, one that has blossomed since their 2011 formation. In turn, Sacral Rage decided to use the same writing process as previous albums to ensure the best possible result.

"Marios and Spyros are responsible for the composition part," he says. "Then, we all jam together until we feel comfortable with these new songs. Truth is that the four of us have been playing together for quite some time now, so we are able to understand what works and what doesn't in terms of songwriting and arrangement. In the end, the goal is always to write good music. Off course we want to surpass ourselves and give something extra with any new release, but it's not something that we have in our minds. I believe that our songwriting matures naturally. The only thing that we try is to not repeat ourselves."

Tracklisting:

“Progenitor”

“Eternal Solstice”

“Vaguely Decoded”

“Suspended Privilege”

“Samsara (L.C.E.)”

“Necropia”

“Onward To Nucleus”

“The Glass”