SACRAL RAGE Stream New Song "Necropia"

Cruz Del Sur Music has shared the first track stream from Beyond Celestial Echoes, the forthcoming new album from Greek speedsters Sacral Rage, scheduled for release on October 19th. Listen to "Necropia" via the audio player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://sacralrage.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-celestial-echoes" href="http://sacralrage.bandcamp.com/album/beyond-celestial-echoes">Beyond Celestial Echoes by Sacral Rage</a>

The band had this to say about choosing "Necropia" as an introduction to the new album: "We chose to start with 'Necropia', a song you might already know if you have had the opportunity to see Sacral Rage live in the past few months. We think it's a perfect bridge between the material on Illusions In Infinite Void and the new album. Beyond Celestial Echoes will indeed transport the band into new territories, maintaining their identity but also pushing their creativity to a next level."

Tracklisting:

“Progenitor”

“Eternal Solstice”

“Vaguely Decoded”

“Suspended Privilege”

“Samsara (L.C.E.)”

“Necropia”

“Onward To Nucleus”

“The Glass”

CD and limited edition vinyl pre-orders are now available at this location.