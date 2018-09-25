SACRAL RAGE Streaming New Song “Samsara (L.C.E.)”

September 25, 2018, 2 hours ago

Beyond Celestial Echoes, the new album from Greek speedsters Sacral Rage, is scheduled for release on October 19th via Cruz Del Sur Music. The album track “Samsara (L.C.E.)” can be streamed below, and CD and limited edition vinyl pre-orders are now available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Progenitor”
“Eternal Solstice”
“Vaguely Decoded”
“Suspended Privilege”
“Samsara (L.C.E.)”
“Necropia”
“Onward To Nucleus”
“The Glass”

“Samsara (L.C.E.)”:

"Necropia":



