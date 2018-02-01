SACRAL RAGE To Release Sophomore Album Via Cruz Del Sur Music

Promising Greek speedsters, Sacral Rage, have started work on the follow-up to 2015's IllusionsIin Infinite Void debut full-length for a 2018 release via Cruz Del Sur Music. The as-yet-titled album will be produced by Sacral Rage, with drum and guitar recordings taking place in Ignite Studios in Athens. The band will track vocals and bass in White Socks Studios and will have the album mixed and mastered by Stamos Koliousis at an undisclosed location in Norway.

Comments guitarist Marios: "The music retains the classic Sacral mixture of tech madness/aggressiveness with the addition of more complex structures at times, along with a darker vibe and more layered sounds than the previous one. In terms of composition and arranging of the songs, the way we worked hasn't changed since our last work. The only difference was that we had to overcome and re-invent aspects of ourselves in order to present something different and fresh from our previous works."

Sacral Rage's sound - a blend of tech thrash in the vein of Coroner mixed with the sci-fi aura of Voivod and the melodic class of Helstar - has taken on a more aggressive form according to Marios, even finding the band going down even darker paths than before. "It's like we expanded every aspect of 'Illusions...' with this one. The songs came out bigger than expected without losing the character and the sound of the band. Lyrically, we present stories of the near (or not) future and visions of a traveler that wanders through time."

The positive reception to Illusions... helped spread the Sacral Rage name throughout Europe and included several key festival stops along the way. Aware of the expectations for their sophomore album, Marios feels like it's time for Sacral Rage to assert their place in the heavy metal underground.

"With our second release, we aim to make the next step for the band and participate in bigger festivals, as we believe that our live performance is one of our strong points," he closes. "We also hope that our music will be unleashed on much more people than before."