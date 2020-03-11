SACRAMENTUM – Century Media Reissuing Far Away From The Sun On Vinyl

Sacramentum’s 1996 debut Far Away From The Sun is being reissued on vinyl by Century Media after being out of print since 2013. The reissue features a remastering from producer Dan Swano and an unreleased bonus track. Only 100 copies are available, order here.

Tracklisting:

“Fog’s Kiss”

“Far Away From The Sun”

“Blood Shall Be Spilled”

“When Night Surrounds Me”

“Cries From A Restless Soul”

“Obsolete Tears”

“Beyond All Horizons”

“The Vision And The Voice”

“Darkness Falls For Me”

“Awaken Chaos” (Demo version 1996)