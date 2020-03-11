SACRAMENTUM – Century Media Reissuing Far Away From The Sun On Vinyl

March 11, 2020, an hour ago

news rarities black death sacramentum

SACRAMENTUM – Century Media Reissuing Far Away From The Sun On Vinyl

Sacramentum’s 1996 debut Far Away From The Sun is being reissued on vinyl by Century Media after being out of print since 2013. The reissue features a remastering from producer Dan Swano and an unreleased bonus track. Only 100 copies are available, order here.

Tracklisting:

“Fog’s Kiss”
“Far Away From The Sun”
“Blood Shall Be Spilled”
“When Night Surrounds Me”
“Cries From A Restless Soul”
“Obsolete Tears”
“Beyond All Horizons”
“The Vision And The Voice”
“Darkness Falls For Me”
“Awaken Chaos” (Demo version 1996)



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews