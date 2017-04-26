SACRED OATH Debuts “Twelve Bells” Lyric Video

BraveWords is premiering “Twelve Bells”,the title track from Sacred Oath's new album being released worldwide on May 12th. It is the tenth full-length album from the Connecticut-based underground metal legends. Distribution is being handled by Caroline (US0, Universal (Canada), and eOne (Europe).

“I don’t think we’ve ever been so excited about an album release,” says lead guitarist Bill Smith. “We’re so happy with how the record turned out and the way the tour is coming together. I’m excited. ‘Twelve Bells’ could be our finest hour.”





The band’s label Angel Thorne Music released the video this week in anticipation of preorder sales beginning April 28th on iTunes, Bandcamp, Amazon, and the band’s official website SacredOath.net.

Tracklisting:

“New Religion”

“Twelve Bells”

“Fighter’s Heart”

“Bionic”

“Never And Forevermore”

“Demon Ize”

“Well Of Souls”

“Eat The Young”

“No Man’s Land”

“The Last Word”