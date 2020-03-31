SACRED OATH Recording New Album Return Of The Dragon; Studio Videos Streaming

Sacred Oath is currently in the recording studio making their next album, Return Of The Dragon, during the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down most of the country including the NYC metro area in which they reside.

"It was sheer luck that we began tracking the album before the travel restrictions were issued in Fairfield County (CT)," says drummer Kenny "Thundarr Evans. "Once my drums were in the can Rob (Thorne) was off to the races, seeing as the studio is at his house. The only bummer is that Bill and Damiano have to wait a bit to finish their lead guitars."

Bassist Brendan Kelleher lives very close to Rob and has been able to continue tracking during the restrictions.

"It's an interesting time to be making an album, that's for sure. It reminds me a bit of when we were recording Fallen and the Sandy Hook shooting took place. You can't help but be impacted by what's happening around you," said Rob Thorne, who not only is the band's lead singer and guitarist, but also wears the hats of producer and audio engineer. "On one hand I'm happy to be locked up in the studio making an album, but on the other hand it's frustrating to not be able to all get together at once. I guess this is how most people are feeling around the world right now. Maybe this album will speak to them when it comes out."

Sacred Oath records for Rob's Angel Thorne Music label (SRG-ILS, UMG) and Return Of The Dragon will be their 9th studio album. The album is scheduled to be released in 2021. The band is filming parts of the recording process and posting them to their YouTube channel. Watch below: