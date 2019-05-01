SACRED OATH To Release Thunder Underground - Live From NYC Album This Month; Details Revealed

Sacred Oath will release Thunder Underground - Live From NYC worldwide on May 24. The album was recorded on the final night of their Twelve Bells At Midnight tour on January 5 of this year. It is the second live album from the band, and their first in more than 10 years.

The album came as sort of a surprise to the band, who found out their performance was being professionally recorded only moments before they took the stage that night. “Alexey (Menkov) was doing sound for us that night and as I was approaching the stage he grabbed my arm and asked me if it was OK to record the show,” according to Rob Thorne, the band’s singer/guitarist. “It caught me off guard, since it was already midnight and we’d had no soundcheck that night, and I kinda shrugged and said whatever. I’m glad he took that as a yes.”

Setlist:

"New Religion"

"Two Powers"

"Twelve Bells"

"Bloodstorm"

"Meet Your Maker"

"Taken"

"Counting Zeros"

"The Ferryman’s Lair"

"So Cold"

"A Crystal Vision"

"Sandrider"

Every song is included on the release, which features Rob Thorne (vocals, guitar), Kenny “Thundarr” Evans (drums), Bill Smith (guitar, backing vocals), Brendan Kelleher (bass, backing vocals), and an additional fifth member Damiano Christian on keys, guitars, and backing vocals. The band added Christian two years ago to help the live shows sound more complete.

“This band hasn’t had the opportunity to tour worldwide, but it hasn’t been for lack of fire, chops or great songs,” says original drummer Evans. “The band sounds as electric now as it ever has.”

Sacred Oath plans to do several shows in the northeastern US this summer following the album release, including New Haven, CT, Brooklyn, NY, and Worcester, MA.