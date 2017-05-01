SACRED REICH Announces 30 Years Of Ignorance North American Tour With Support From BYZANTINE
May 1, 2017, 7 minutes ago
This year, Arizona thrashers Sacred Reich are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic album, Ignorance. To commemorate this milestone, the band is bringing their 30 Years Of Ignorance tour around the world, which kicks off in Europe in July.
Following the European run, the trek will make its way through North America in September. Support will be provided by Byzantine. See below for all dates.
July
26 - The Underworld - London, UK
27 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, UK
28 - The Cathouse - Glasgow, UK
29 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland
30 - Voodoo Lounge Dublin - Dublin, Ireland
August
2 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 - Bastard Club - Osnabruck, Germany
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
5 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands
6 - Into The Grave Fest - Drachten, Netherlands
9 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany
11 - Brutal Assault Festival - Josefov, Czech Republic
13 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortruk, Belglium
16 - Dornbirn Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria
17 - Innsbruck Hafen - Innsbruck, Austria
18 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany
19 - Turock Open Air - Essen, Germany
21 - Eightball Club - Thessaloniki, Greece
22 - Kyttaro Club - Athens, Greece
September (with Byzantine)
14 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA (with Hirax, Yidhra)
15 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (with Hirax, Yidhra)
16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA (with Yidhra
18 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
20 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL
21 - Opera House - Toronto, ON
22 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC
23 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
24 - Gramercy Theater - New York, NY
25 - Voltage - Philadelphia, PA
27 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
28 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA
29 - Trees - Dallas, TX
30 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX (with Slim)
October
1 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX (with Byzantine)
2 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX
7 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ
Formed in 1986, Sacred Reich is part of the second wave of thrash, along with Testament, Death Angel, Destruction, and Dark Angel. Over the years, Sacred Reich has produced a catalog of politically charged, aggressive music that has stood the test of time. View a live video for the classic track "Surf Nicaragua" below, and purchase their albums here.