SACRED REICH Announces 30 Years Of Ignorance North American Tour With Support From BYZANTINE

This year, Arizona thrashers Sacred Reich are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic album, Ignorance. To commemorate this milestone, the band is bringing their 30 Years Of Ignorance tour around the world, which kicks off in Europe in July.

Following the European run, the trek will make its way through North America in September. Support will be provided by Byzantine. See below for all dates.

July

26 - The Underworld - London, UK

27 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, UK

28 - The Cathouse - Glasgow, UK

29 - The Limelight 2 - Belfast, Ireland

30 - Voodoo Lounge Dublin - Dublin, Ireland

August

2 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

3 - Bastard Club - Osnabruck, Germany

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

5 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands

6 - Into The Grave Fest - Drachten, Netherlands

9 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany

11 - Brutal Assault Festival - Josefov, Czech Republic

13 - Alcatraz Festival - Kortruk, Belglium

16 - Dornbirn Conrad Sohm - Dornbirn, Austria

17 - Innsbruck Hafen - Innsbruck, Austria

18 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany

19 - Turock Open Air - Essen, Germany

21 - Eightball Club - Thessaloniki, Greece

22 - Kyttaro Club - Athens, Greece

September (with Byzantine)

14 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA (with Hirax, Yidhra)

15 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (with Hirax, Yidhra)

16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA (with Yidhra

18 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

20 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

21 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

22 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

23 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

24 - Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

25 - Voltage - Philadelphia, PA

27 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

28 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

29 - Trees - Dallas, TX

30 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX (with Slim)

October

1 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX (with Byzantine)

2 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

7 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ



Formed in 1986, Sacred Reich is part of the second wave of thrash, along with Testament, Death Angel, Destruction, and Dark Angel. Over the years, Sacred Reich has produced a catalog of politically charged, aggressive music that has stood the test of time. View a live video for the classic track "Surf Nicaragua" below, and purchase their albums here.