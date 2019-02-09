SACRED REICH Begin Recording New Album; Video Of DAVE McCLAIN Laying Down Drum Tracks Posted

Phoenix-based thrash icons, Sacred Reich, recently announced the return of former drummer Dave McClain to their ranks, following his departure from Bay Area Metal outfit Machine Head last month after 23 years on the drum throne. Before joining Machine Head, McClain played drums for Sacred Reich for four years between 1991 and 1995.

Sacred Reich's frontman and bassist, Phil Rind comments: 'It is with great pleasure that we announce that Dave McClain is once again a member of Sacred Reich! This was the best case scenario that we could have hoped for. Dave is the best! A great drummer and a great person and we are beyond excited to welcome him back to the band. We're headed into the studio in February and can't wait for you all to hear our new record due in the summer of 2019!"

Dave echoes the sentiment, stating: 'I'm so excited about re-joining my brothers in Sacred Reich. To have the opportunity to make and play music with one of my favorite metal bands was always something I hoped could happen. I can't wait for everyone to hear the new album that we're recording in February and to come see us out on the road in 2019-2020."

Check out video of McClain laying down drum tracks for the new album below.

As well as new album plans for 2019 through Metal Blade, Sacred Reich are currently planning their live schedule for next year and into 2020. Stay tuned for more news from the Reich soon.

Live dates:

July

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

August

8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Metal Festival

18 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival