SACRED REICH Debut "Manifest Reality" Music Video

Legendary thrash metallers, Sacred Reich, have released a video for "Manifest Reality", from their new album, Awakening, out on August 23 via Metal Blade Records. Watch the clip below.

Pre-orders for Awakening are available here, where the record can be purchased in the following formats:

- Digipak-CD

- Box set (digipak CD, flag, pins, sticker - limited to 3000 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- Clear / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 700 copies)

- Beige / grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- Clear red / brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- Clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- Clear / black circle with white / red splatter vinyl (EU Webshop exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- Back / white splatter vinyl (EU Ebay exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- Clear / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- White / black haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available.

Twenty-three years after dropping their last full-length, Sacred Reich are returning in force with the towering Awakening. The new album showcases everything a fan would expect and hope for from the Phoenix, Arizona crew, it is a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today. The return of Dave McClain, who manned the drum throne from 1991 to 1997, and the addition of 22 year old Joey Radziwill playing guitar, alongside original members guitarist Wiley Arnett and vocalist/bassist Phil Rind are integral facets of the record.

Speaking on this current line-up of Sacred Reich, Phil Rind says: "Dave is such a killer drummer and person. He works every day to become a better drummer, and I mean every day. His work ethic is inspiring. As much as he has accomplished, he is still open to what comes. Joey brings a higher level of musicianship and tightness to our band, and he brings a freshness to us. He gives us an opportunity for us to see things from a different perspective, and all of us were blown away by what he can do with a guitar and how effortlessly he does it."

To track the album, the band headed into Platinum Underground in Mesa, AZ, and employed producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy) and engineer John Aquilino. The album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering, CA.

Speaking on his band's long awaited new album, Rind adds: "Going into it, we had a loose idea as far as knowing that we wanted some fast, heavy songs to honor the old school fans that have supported us and gotten us to this point. We wanted everything to happen naturally. We didn't want to force anything and we are super stoked with every song. It is easily the best thing we have ever done. Regardless of what happens with the record, the experience of making it was enough to satisfy us. Obviously we hope people like it, but even if it tanked, it could not change the way we feel about it. We know what we did."

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Salvation"

"Manifest Reality"

"Killing Machine"

"Death Valley"

"Revolution"

"Something To Believe"

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

Sacred Reich will be touring Europe this summer and again in November with special guest Night Demon. Dates below. More news regarding US tour dates coming soon.

August

8 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival

9 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz

12 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage (with Testament)

13 - Pratteln, Switzerland -Z7 (with Testament)

14 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Obertraubling (with Testament)

15 - Augsburg, Germany - Spectrum

16 - Colmar, France - Ke Grillen

18 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor

October

13-18 - Los Angeles, CA - MegaCruise

November (with Night Demon)

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

13 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

15 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

16 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

17 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

20 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzamatazz 2

22 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon Live

23 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

24 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon

26 - Savingy-le-Tempole, France - L'Empreinte

27 - London, UK - Underworld

29 - Newcastle, UK - University

30 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

December (with Night Demon)

1 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

3 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

4 - Wolverhampton, UK - SteelMill

6 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr, De Nobel

7 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

8 - Essen, Germany - Turock

10 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Solos-Saal

11 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

12 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

13 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

14 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Halle