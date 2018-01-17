SACRED REICH Drummer GREG HALL Announces Departure From Band

Drummer Greg Hall has announced his departure from Arizona thrashers Sacred Reich. A message from Greg follows:

"So... I want you all to hear this directly from me. I am no longer the drummer for Sacred Reich. I was (rather abruptly and by phone I might add) fired.I won’t go into details at this time, you will hear my story when the time is right.

"I just want everyone to know how much it has meant to me to play for you! Those moments on stage were some of the greatest times of my life. To be able to see and do the things I have has been an incredible odyssey.

"I don’t know what the future holds for me, none of us do, but I do know, you can kick me out! But you will not keep me down. Peace and love to each and every one of you."

Sacred Reich performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full set is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Ignorance"

"Administrative"

"One Nation"

"Violent"

"Crimes Against Humanity"

"Who's to Blame"

"Independent"

"Death Squad"

"American Wa"

"Surf Nicaragua"

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)