October 28, 2019, an hour ago

SACRED REICH Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video

This episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of legendary thrash metallers, Sacred Reich. Watch below:

Sacred Reich released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records earlier this year. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"
"Divide & Conquer"
"Salvation"
"Manifest Reality"
"Killing Machine"
"Death Valley"
"Revolution"
"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

Sacred Reich's tour schedule can be found here.



