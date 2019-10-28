SACRED REICH Featured In New Bus Invaders Episode; Video
October 28, 2019, an hour ago
This episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of legendary thrash metallers, Sacred Reich. Watch below:
Sacred Reich released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records earlier this year. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.
Awakening tracklisting:
"Awakening"
"Divide & Conquer"
"Salvation"
"Manifest Reality"
"Killing Machine"
"Death Valley"
"Revolution"
"Something To Believe"
"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:
"Manifest Reality" video:
"Awakening" video:
Sacred Reich's tour schedule can be found here.