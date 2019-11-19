SACRED REICH Featured In New Crazy Tour Stories Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Crazy Tour Stories, Sacred Reich share crazy moments from touring, while on the road with GWAR, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain.

Sacred Reich released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records earlier this year. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Salvation"

"Manifest Reality"

"Killing Machine"

"Death Valley"

"Revolution"

"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

Sacred Reich's tour schedule can be found here.