SACRED REICH Frontman PHIL RIND On The Return Of Former MACHINE HEAD Drummer DAVE McCLAIN - "He's Been Getting Better For 23 Years"

Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio sat down with Sacred Reich frontman Phil Rind before the band's recent Newcastle show to talk about the band's tour, the making of The Awakening (their first new studio album in 23 years) and the new line-up that has seen the return of Machine Head`s Dave McClain to the Sacred Reich drum stool.

Phil Rind: "We're fortunate that the timing worked out great that we were able to get Dave back. The drummer is suck a big part of your sound, not to mention that we spend so much time together, it's important that we get along. It really couldn't have worked out any better. He's had a lot of experiences over (the last) 23 years, so he brings a lot with him. I knew Dave was good, and he's been getting better for 23 years."

Sacred Reich released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records earlier this year. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Salvation"

"Manifest Reality"

"Killing Machine"

"Death Valley"

"Revolution"

"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

Sacred Reich's tour schedule can be found here.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)