SACRED REICH Frontman PHIL RIND Talks New Album On Official DANKO JONES Podcast

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"Phil Rind is back on the podcast to discuss Awakening, Sacred Reich’s first album in 23 years. Talk revolves around making the new album, drummer Dave McClain, new guitarist – Joey Radziwill, Jello Biafra, karaoke, Phil Demmel and Violence, and U2."

Sacred Reich released their new album, Awakening, via Metal Blade Records earlier this year. Order the album here, and find a lyric video for the song "Divide & Conquer below.

Awakening tracklisting:

"Awakening"

"Divide & Conquer"

"Salvation"

"Manifest Reality"

"Killing Machine"

"Death Valley"

"Revolution"

"Something To Believe"

"Divide & Conquer" lyric video:

"Manifest Reality" video:

"Awakening" video:

