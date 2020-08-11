SACRED REICH – “Manifest Reality” Video Released
August 11, 2020, 22 minutes ago
Thrash behemoths Sacred Reich have a video for “Manifest Reality”, taken from their 2019 Metal Blades record, Awakening.
Bassist, vocalist Phil Rind comments: "Here's a fun video for ‘Manifest Reality’ our friend Fiaz Ffarrelly put together using footage from our European live shows last year. Can't wait to get out and play again. In the meantime enjoy the clip."
Sacred Reich recently announced their rescheduled North American tour with Sepultura, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock. Originally planned for March/April 2020, the trek was cancelled due to COVID-19; any tickets purchased for these initial shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Any new tickets can be reserved now, here.
Phil Rind (vocals, bass) comments: "I think we are all looking forward to live music again and we can't wait to be part of it."
See below for the complete itinerary, set for next year.
Tour dates:
March
6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's
14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
21 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
23 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
25 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - The Fillmore
26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
27 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
28 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
31 - Austin, TX - Parish
April
1 - Dallas, TX - GMBG
2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse
6 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)