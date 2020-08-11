SACRED REICH – “Manifest Reality” Video Released

Thrash behemoths Sacred Reich have a video for “Manifest Reality”, taken from their 2019 Metal Blades record, Awakening.

Bassist, vocalist Phil Rind comments: "Here's a fun video for ‘Manifest Reality’ our friend Fiaz Ffarrelly put together using footage from our European live shows last year. Can't wait to get out and play again. In the meantime enjoy the clip."

Sacred Reich recently announced their rescheduled North American tour with Sepultura, Crowbar, and Art Of Shock. Originally planned for March/April 2020, the trek was cancelled due to COVID-19; any tickets purchased for these initial shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Any new tickets can be reserved now, here.

Phil Rind (vocals, bass) comments: "I think we are all looking forward to live music again and we can't wait to be part of it."

See below for the complete itinerary, set for next year.

Tour dates:

March

6 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

11 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

13 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

14 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

20 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

21 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

22 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

23 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

25 - Charlotte, NC - Underground - The Fillmore

26 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

27 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

28 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

31 - Austin, TX - Parish

April

1 - Dallas, TX - GMBG

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

7 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

8 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)