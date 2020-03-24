SACRED REICH Premier "Salvation" Music Video
March 24, 2020, an hour ago
Sacred Reich has launched their new video for "Salvation". Frontman and bassist Phil Rind comments: "We want to put something positive out there right now. 'Salvation' is about music's ability to encourage and inspire us and bring us together."
"Salvation" is off the band's latest album, Awakening. Watch the video (shot and edited by Fiaz Farrelly) below.
"Salvation" lyrics:
Good times now are here to stay
All our cares have gone away
Here to feel the energy
Congregation you and me
Plug in turn up
Lose ourselves tonight
Know you no me
All as one tonight
Lead us to salvation
Awash in positivity
It is clear for all to see
Love will always be the way
The time is now we're here to say
Plug in turn up
Lose ourselves tonight
Know you no me
All as one tonight
Lead us to salvation
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)