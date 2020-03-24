SACRED REICH Premier "Salvation" Music Video

March 24, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal sacred reich

Sacred Reich has launched their new video for "Salvation". Frontman and bassist Phil Rind comments: "We want to put something positive out there right now. 'Salvation' is about music's ability to encourage and inspire us and bring us together."

"Salvation" is off the band's latest album, Awakening. Watch the video (shot and edited by Fiaz Farrelly) below.

"Salvation" lyrics:

Good times now are here to stay
All our cares have gone away
Here to feel the energy
Congregation you and me

Plug in turn up
Lose ourselves tonight
Know you no me
All as one tonight

Lead us to salvation

Awash in positivity
It is clear for all to see
Love will always be the way
The time is now we're here to say

Plug in turn up
Lose ourselves tonight
Know you no me
All as one tonight

Lead us to salvation

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)



Latest Reviews