SACRED REICH Premier "Salvation" Music Video

Sacred Reich has launched their new video for "Salvation". Frontman and bassist Phil Rind comments: "We want to put something positive out there right now. 'Salvation' is about music's ability to encourage and inspire us and bring us together."

"Salvation" is off the band's latest album, Awakening. Watch the video (shot and edited by Fiaz Farrelly) below.

"Salvation" lyrics:

Good times now are here to stay

All our cares have gone away

Here to feel the energy

Congregation you and me

Plug in turn up

Lose ourselves tonight

Know you no me

All as one tonight

Lead us to salvation

Awash in positivity

It is clear for all to see

Love will always be the way

The time is now we're here to say

Plug in turn up

Lose ourselves tonight

Know you no me

All as one tonight

Lead us to salvation

