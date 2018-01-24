SACRED REICH Return To Metal Blade Records; New Album Due In Early 2019

Thrash metal legends Sacred Reich have signed with Metal Blade Records. They are currently writing material for what will be their sixth album and first since 1996's Heal.

Since their 1985 inception, the band has become one of the most revered 80s thrash bands and have continued to carry the torch with European tours, festival appearances, their first US tour in over 20 years, plus their 2012 Live At Wacken album. Given Sacred Reich's politically conscious material, today's divisive climate means the band's views are more relevant and vital than ever.

Sacred Reich vocalist and bassist Phil Rind comments: "We are very happy to announce that Sacred Reich have signed with Metal Blade Records and we are writing songs for a new album. Our plan is to go into the studio this summer and have a new record out early next year. We are super excited and can't wait to share some new music with you!"

Sacred Reich performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2017. Professionally filmed footage of the band's full set is available for streaming below.