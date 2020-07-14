SACRIFICE - Entire Catalogue Now Available On Spotify

Canadian thrash legends Sacrifice were formed in 1983 by guitarists Rob Urbinati and Joe Rico. They released five albums between 1986 and 2009, all of which are now available via Spotify. Go to this location to check out their catalogue.

Torment In Fire (1986)

Forward To Termination (1987)

Soldiers Of Misfortune (1990)

Apocalypse Inside (1993)

The Ones I Condemn (2009)

Back in 2018, Toronto rocker Danko Jones spoke with Joe Rico for Episode #172 of his official podcast. Rico talked to Danko about playing in Japan, The Canadian Big 4, and his Stronghold JiuJitsu Academy. Check out the discussion below.